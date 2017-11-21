20 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyan Defense Forces Arrest 30 Somalis On the Border

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenyan defense forces (KDF) were reported to have detained at least 30 Somali nationals during an operation on the border on Monday.

The people arrested by KDF include businessmen were captured while trying to cross the border-line through El Wak town, according to local residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

The residents added that KDF soldiers have been freeing the people with a random exceeding $1,000 USD each in exchange for their freedom.

KDF's operations on Somali-Kenyan border have affected the cross-border trade between the two countries. Locals call for an end to the current blockade and free movement.

Kenyan security forces have been beefing up the security in the northeastern region near Somali border in an attempt to deter Al Shabaab attacks which have been on increase over the past few months.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia - Report

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.