Somalia: Kenyan Defense Forces Arrest 30 Somalis On the Border

Kenyan defense forces (KDF) were reported to have detained at least 30 Somali nationals during an operation on the border on Monday.

The people arrested by KDF include businessmen were captured while trying to cross the border-line through El Wak town, according to local residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

The residents added that KDF soldiers have been freeing the people with a random exceeding $1,000 USD each in exchange for their freedom.

KDF's operations on Somali-Kenyan border have affected the cross-border trade between the two countries. Locals call for an end to the current blockade and free movement.

Kenyan security forces have been beefing up the security in the northeastern region near Somali border in an attempt to deter Al Shabaab attacks which have been on increase over the past few months.