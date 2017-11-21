Cameroon: Bamenda - Calm Returns After Turbulent Weekend

Survivors receiving treatment in the Bamenda Regional Hospital and Mbingo Baptist hospitals.

Inhabitants of the neighbourhood of Bamenda II sub Division did not enjoy a peaceful night on Saturday, November 18 breaking, Sunday 19, 2017. Late night gunshots spread fear in the neighbourhood of Food Market, Hospital Roundabout and Ntarikon. It later emerged that at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, Security officers on duty, came face to face with some unidentified people on a motorcycle, who did not hesitate to open fire, wounding the driver of the Police Van on patrol. A hunt for the suspects allegedly resulted in the wounding of some three civilians. The situation slowed the movement of taxis, commercial motorcycles and Christians who filed out early that morning for business appointments and church services. At Press time, some of the victims were still receiving treatment. The Director of the Bamenda Regional hospital, Dr. Kingue Thompson Njie told Cameroon Tribune that the hospital received all the four victims. He said the policeman received a bullet on the shoulder but the bone did not suffer any serious casualty. Another patient, an 18 year -old lady said that on their way into Bamenda from the South West region in an inter-urban travel bus, a policeman fired a gunshot into their bus during which she received injuries in the hand and left armpit. She is in the hospital ward with another guy who received a bullet on the right tire. Dr Kingue Thompson said that all are recovering. Meanwhile, one of the victims is said to have left the Regional hospital on self prescription to continue treatment in the Mbingo Baptist hospital in Boyo Division. The Regional hospital also registered an unfortunate case early on Monday, November 20, 2017 when another young man of about 23 years- old who was allegedly shot in the neighbourhood of Chuabu at about 9.30 pm on November 19, 2017 died soon after reaching the hospital. The incidents took place in the backdrop of a Mezam prefectural Order No. 591/ P.O/E.29/P.S of November 8, 2017 prohibiting the circulation of persons, cars and motorcycles within Bamenda City from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from November, 8- 23, 2017. The Order signed by Mezam SDO, Songa Pierre Rene in the aftermath of the murder of some two gendarme officers on duty in the neighbourhood of Bafut and Bamenda on the night of November 7 and 8, 2017.