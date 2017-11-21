20 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Free Health Tests Cause Traffic Jam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aurea Simtowe Thecitizentz

Dar es Salaam — Many people have turned up for free health screening by Chinese doctors at the Dar es Salaam Port, causing a traffic jam.

The tests are being conducted on a ship at the port. On Kilwa Road, vehicles heading to General Post and Gerezani moved slowly. They stopped for 20 minutes before resuming with the journey.

A conductor of a bus that plies between Mbagala Rangi Tatu and Stesheni, Mr Yasin Yusuph, said they had spent two hours on the road.

"There is a serious snarl-up. Vehicles are not moving. There is a lot of confusion. People have gathered everywhere and vehicles use only two roads," he lamented.

He suggested that a special area be prepared for people to wait for services instead of gathering anywhere.

"There are so many people, but there is no place where they can rest. There are no enough trees where people can take shelter as the sun is hot."

Tanzania

UK Company Commits U.S.$4 Million to Fish Protection Project

A United Kingdom-based firm, Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), has committed £3 million ( about Sh8.91… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.