Tanzania: Free Health Tests Cause Traffic Jam

Dar es Salaam — Many people have turned up for free health screening by Chinese doctors at the Dar es Salaam Port, causing a traffic jam.

The tests are being conducted on a ship at the port. On Kilwa Road, vehicles heading to General Post and Gerezani moved slowly. They stopped for 20 minutes before resuming with the journey.

A conductor of a bus that plies between Mbagala Rangi Tatu and Stesheni, Mr Yasin Yusuph, said they had spent two hours on the road.

"There is a serious snarl-up. Vehicles are not moving. There is a lot of confusion. People have gathered everywhere and vehicles use only two roads," he lamented.

He suggested that a special area be prepared for people to wait for services instead of gathering anywhere.

"There are so many people, but there is no place where they can rest. There are no enough trees where people can take shelter as the sun is hot."