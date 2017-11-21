21 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sulumani in Fist Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dendera singer Sulumani Chimbetu briefly exchanged the guitar for boxing gloves when he was involved in a fist fight with a fan during a show at Takarangana Club in Hatcliffe. The fan only identified as Nathan who was visibly drunk started the brawl by disrupting the show, throwing tantrums and hurling some unprintable words. When other fans tried to control him, he became so agitated and violent. Miffed by his actions, Sulumani had to briefly stop the show and exchange some blows with the fan. Nathan was overpowered and ran for his dear life.

"Yes, I can confirm the incident. He was disrupting the show and we ended up fighting," said Sulu. Skirmishes have in the past characterised Sulumani's show. At one point he was forced to explain the lyrics of his song "Sean Timba" after he was accused by a section of the society of promoting violence. "I wasn't promoting violence, I was just saying as artistes we should deal with piracy," he said then.

The artiste then redeemed himself with his 2016 song titled "It's not necessary" where he calls for peace. This was Sulu's first gig after his much publicised maintenance case which is before the courts. Sulumani who is paying $800 maintenance towards the upkeep of two minors he sired with Marygold Mutemasango, recently applied for the reduction of the amount to $200. Through his lawyer, Sulu cited economic hardships and changed circumstances, adding that the $800 he is paying was exorbitant and unsustainable.

However, Mutemasango said Chimbetu was a brand and was able to pay the money and implored the court to dismiss the application. In his application, Chimbetu submitted that people were no longer attending shows in their numbers as they used to and he was now holding fewer shows owing to economic hardships, hence he was failing to make ends meet.

Sulu, as the musician is affectionately known, further added that he does not get income from some of his roles as a brand ambassador.

Zimbabwe

With Mugabe's Exit Imminent, Zimbabwe Will Need All the Help It Can Get

In light of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s widely-anticipated departure—whether through resignation or… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.