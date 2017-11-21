Sudan: Carter Organization Inspects Training Programs of Health Cadre in Al - Gazira

Medani — The General Director of the Health Ministry of al - Gazira state, Widad Yousif, met Monday at her office the delegation of the initiative of Carter Center for training, led by dr. al- Tayeb al- Musalami.
Dr. al- Musalami announced that this initiative is one of the Federal Health Ministry initiative, and supported by the US Carter Organization for the training of the health cadre in the field of midwives, anesthesiologists, surgical processors, health attendants and health observers as well as training of trainers in health science academies, continuing professional development centers and midwifery schools.