Sudan: Carter Organization Inspects Training Programs of Health Cadre in Al - Gazira

A 106-man contingent of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces, police and civilians has left for Sudan under the Joint Security… Read more »

Dr. al- Musalami announced that this initiative is one of the Federal Health Ministry initiative, and supported by the US Carter Organization for the training of the health cadre in the field of midwives, anesthesiologists, surgical processors, health attendants and health observers as well as training of trainers in health science academies, continuing professional development centers and midwifery schools.

Medani — The General Director of the Health Ministry of al - Gazira state, Widad Yousif, met Monday at her office the delegation of the initiative of Carter Center for training, led by dr. al- Tayeb al- Musalami.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.