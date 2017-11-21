Sudan: Mumtaz Heads Sudan Delegation for Emergency Meeting of Arab League's Council

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, has led Sudan delegation for the emergency meeting of the Arab League's Council at the ministerial level in Cairo, which was demanded by Saudi Arabia.

The meeting has issued a statement condemning the launching of a ballistic missile from the Yemeni lands to target Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ministerial meeting has considered the act as a flagrant aggression on Saudi Arabia and a targeting against the Arab national security.

The statement has underscored the legitimate right of Saudi Arabia to adopt the required measures, in the context of the international legitimacy, against the Iranian violations.

Another statement was issued by the meeting on the decision of the US administration to close down the office of the Palestinian Liberation Movement in Washington.

The ministerial council has affirmed the Arab countries' commitment to the just and inclusive peace as a strategic option and continuity of the efforts to realize this goal on basis of the two states' solution and in accordance with the Arab peace initiative and the relevant resolutions of the international legitimacy.

The council has decided to call on the US administration to reconsider its decision on closure of the Palestinian Liberation Movement's office in Washington so as to carry out its ordinary role in boosting the communication between the American administration and the State of Palestine for launching fresh and purposeful negotiations between Palestine and Israel.