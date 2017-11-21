20 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Justice Returns From Addis Ababa

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Idris Ibrahim Jamil, has returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, after taking part in the third session of the technical specialized committee for justice and legal affairs of the African Union at the ministerial level which was held during November 14 - 15.

The minister has presented Sudan vision on the issues exposed at the meeting, top of them were the projects of principles of a number of the African Union's specialized committees, the basic statute of the African Institute for Financial Remittances, the basic statute and procedure of the African Union's Economic, Social and Cultural Council, the protocol annexed to the convention establishing to the African Economic Group on the movement of persons and the right of residence, the rights of handicapped in Africa, the bill on model act of the African Union for protection and support to the internally displaced persons in Africa.

The Minister of Justice has also participated in a workshop on the delay in ratification of the African Union's agreements which was held on the sidelines of the meeting.

