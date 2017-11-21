20 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Higher Education Meets Delegation of African Universities Union

Khartoum — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Somia Abu- Kashawa, met in her office Monday, with the visiting delegation of the Union of the African Universities, in presence of prof. al- Tejani Moustafa Mohamed Salih, the State Minister of Higher Education, and prof. Azhari Omer Abdul Bagi, the Ministry's Undersecretary.

The meeting has discussed aspects of cooperation between the union and the Sudanese universities, especially in the scientific and researches, and the capacity building among the African countries for the progress of the development of the higher education in the African countries.

Dr. Abu- Kashawa has asserted necessity for the establishment of strong relation between the union in order to promote the scientific and the researches programs in the Sudanese universities, she noted to the different African students in the Sudan, calling for benefiting from the experiences of the Sudanese universities.

The State Minister of higher education, lauded the role being played by the union of the African universities, meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the union, prof. Bakri Mohamed Saeed, has reviewed features of the visit which has included the discussion of finding residence to the union in Khartoum university, the attraction of support provided by the Arab Development Bank in Africa, and the visit of number of Sudanese universities.

