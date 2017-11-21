20 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Review Meeting Between N. Darfur Government and UNICEF Recommends Continuing of Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al- Fasher — The annual review meeting for joint sectors of the government of the state of North Darfur and the UNICEF for the years (2016- 2017), held Monday in al Fasher, chaired by the Deputy General Director of the state's Ministry of Finance, Economy and Civil Service, Mohamed Mousa Yahia has recommended the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the government sectors and the sectors of the UNICEF in the implementation of the joint work projects in the fields of water, health, education and social care.

The meeting has recommended the formation of the environment council on level of the state's localities, besides the appointment of teachers in the conflicts areas, and the employment of midwives and to strengthen the media.

The General Director of the state's government, the representative of the government side has asserted his government readiness to fulfill all its commitments towards the UNICEF in order that the organization may continue providing the necessary services to the state's communities, lauding in this regard , the UNICEF efforts for the establishment of schools, implementation of the especial integrated training programs in the field of the child protection, as well as its contribution in the realization of stability and social coherence.

The representative of the UNICEF has expressed satisfaction over the solid partnerships and cooperation between the organization and the state's government, indicating that represents a direct implementation of the endorsed agreements such as the charter of the children's rights.

The director of the health sector of the UNICEF, has reviewed the organizations programs achieved in the domain of nutrition, the surveys on children nutrition situation, the rehabilitation of 20 water sources in Zamzam camp for the displaced persons.

Sudan

Defence Force Sends Peacekeeping Team to Sudan

A 106-man contingent of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces, police and civilians has left for Sudan under the Joint Security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.