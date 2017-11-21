Sudan: Review Meeting Between N. Darfur Government and UNICEF Recommends Continuing of Cooperation

Al- Fasher — The annual review meeting for joint sectors of the government of the state of North Darfur and the UNICEF for the years (2016- 2017), held Monday in al Fasher, chaired by the Deputy General Director of the state's Ministry of Finance, Economy and Civil Service, Mohamed Mousa Yahia has recommended the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the government sectors and the sectors of the UNICEF in the implementation of the joint work projects in the fields of water, health, education and social care.

The meeting has recommended the formation of the environment council on level of the state's localities, besides the appointment of teachers in the conflicts areas, and the employment of midwives and to strengthen the media.

The General Director of the state's government, the representative of the government side has asserted his government readiness to fulfill all its commitments towards the UNICEF in order that the organization may continue providing the necessary services to the state's communities, lauding in this regard , the UNICEF efforts for the establishment of schools, implementation of the especial integrated training programs in the field of the child protection, as well as its contribution in the realization of stability and social coherence.

The representative of the UNICEF has expressed satisfaction over the solid partnerships and cooperation between the organization and the state's government, indicating that represents a direct implementation of the endorsed agreements such as the charter of the children's rights.

The director of the health sector of the UNICEF, has reviewed the organizations programs achieved in the domain of nutrition, the surveys on children nutrition situation, the rehabilitation of 20 water sources in Zamzam camp for the displaced persons.