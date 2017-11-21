20 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Qabyo MPs in Turkey to Plot Ousting of Ex Ally PM Khaire

Tagged:

Related Topics

MPs Allied To Ex President Hassan Sheikh Plot To Oust PM Khaire Over "Betrayal"

At least 25 Somali MPs allied to former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara to plot for a no vote of confidence for Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, Radio Dalsan reports.

An Mp from the so called Qabyo MPs allied to the ex President confirmed to Radio Dalsan of the ingoing meetings in Ankara in condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Hassan Khaire Ali had started his career with backing from the Pro Hassan Sheikh Mohamud MPs in the Somalia Parliament .

According to the Mp who spoke to Radio Dalsan PM Khaire had "betrayed" the Qabyo political wing.

The wing commands an estimated 50 Mps in Parliament.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia - Report

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.