Somalia: Qabyo MPs in Turkey to Plot Ousting of Ex Ally PM Khaire

MPs Allied To Ex President Hassan Sheikh Plot To Oust PM Khaire Over "Betrayal"

At least 25 Somali MPs allied to former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara to plot for a no vote of confidence for Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, Radio Dalsan reports.

An Mp from the so called Qabyo MPs allied to the ex President confirmed to Radio Dalsan of the ingoing meetings in Ankara in condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Hassan Khaire Ali had started his career with backing from the Pro Hassan Sheikh Mohamud MPs in the Somalia Parliament .

According to the Mp who spoke to Radio Dalsan PM Khaire had "betrayed" the Qabyo political wing.

The wing commands an estimated 50 Mps in Parliament.