Somalia: Training to Boost Education Capicity Launched in Mogadishu

Somali Coalition for Education for All (EFASOM) concluded today a 3-day Capacity Development Training in Education sector planning, leadership, governance and management which was intended for the private education networks (umbrellas), the civil society and members from the Ministry of Education.

The training program has been opened in the conference hall at the Somali National Academy of Science and Arts in Mogadishu, Somalia. The duration of the training program will be three days beginning from 18th, 19th, and 20th November 2017 , and will facilitated by qualified facilitators from the MOE.

Thirty participants including members of the Ministry of education, education networks and the civil society organizations benefited from the courses and have promised to transfer what they have learned to their colleagues that have not received the opportunity to attend in this training program.

The aim of the training was to upgrade the capacity of the education umbrellas , members of the Ministry of Education and the civil society organizations.

During the opening period, The guest speakers at the opening session were included Muse Mohamed Arale , Head of Umbrellas education Department of the Ministry of Education and Professor Hussein Tohow Farah , Deputy Chairperson of EFASOM.

Mr. Muse Mohamed Arale has pointed out that the training program will eventually improve the capacity of the participants in their educational provision services, and advised them to share what they learn with their colleagues that have not the opportunity to attend in this type of training program.

Professor Hussien Tohow Farah , indicated that EFASOM has been engaged in activities mainly focusing on awareness raising and capacity building programs for promoting quality education for all Somali Community. He noted that EFASOM has recently conducted Forum on Education in Emergencies for the Organizations Islamic Cooperation members (OIC) and training on inclusive education programs , and advised the participants to benefit from this capacity building training program.

The training program has been officially opened by Hassan Mohamed Ali, the Director General (DG) of the Ministry of Education who welcomed the participants and commended EFASOM for implementing such important capacity building program for the stakeholders in the education sector.

The DG also mentioned that EFASOM has proved to be accountable and have cooperated with the Ministry of the Education in the preliminary preparatory stage of planning and organizing the training program.

The First Session of the training program focused on educational leaderships and styles of leadership conducted by the facilitators. This was intended to give clear understanding of what is leader and specifically leadership in education.

During the closing ceremony, following speeches have been made at the conclusion:-

Mohamed Adan (Kaydsane), one of the facilitators have expressed appreciation to the participants for attending the training program and EFASOM for organizing and conducting such valuable training program. He suggested the participants to share what they have learned with their colleagues that have not got the opportunity of attending such training sessions.

Then, Sheikh Hassan Alasow, one of the participants has highlighted the need they have for such capacity building program, and thanked EFASOM for conducing the training and the participants for the participation.

Thereafter, M use Mohamed Araale, Director of the Networks relations of the Ministry of Education , Culture and Higher Education have thanked the participants for attending in the training program , and suggested similar capacity building programs for the stakeholder in education to be continued.

Professor Tohow, the Deputy Chairperson of EFASOM has briefly informed the participants that EFASOM is standing to always campaign for improving the right for quality education to all on equal bases . He also mentioned that EFASOM is conducting awareness raising and capacity building programs for the stakeholders in educational programs.

Abulqadir Moalim Mohamed, from IFTIN Foundation has suggested as member of EFASOM that all stakeholders joint efforts for achieving quality education and promotes education for peace promotion.

Mohamed Abdi Mohamud , Chairperson of EFASOM has thanked all the participants for their time in successfully attending the 3 - day capacity development training in education sector planning, leadership , governance and management. He urged all the participants to share what they have learned with their colleagues at their field locations. He pointed out that education is important for the development of every country globally.

Hassan Mohamed Ali, the Director General of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education has appreciated to all the participants, the facilitators and EFASOM for participating , facilitating and organizing the valuable training program.

The Director General commended EFASOM for closely cooperating with the Ministry of Education in organizing such training event, and requested other organization engaged in education programs to collaborate with the Ministry of Education as well.

The event has been closed with the distribution of certificate of attendance to the entire participant by the Director General of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education.

Written by EFASOM