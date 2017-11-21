Somalia: Somaliland - Waddani's Irro Rejects Presidential Poll Results

Somaliland Presidential Waddani Party candidate Abdirahman Irro has officially rejected the results of Somaliland presidential results In a statement issued on Monday evening Irro said he had suspended all cooperation with the National Electoral Commission.

The results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Kulmiye party's Muse Bihii is projected to win the elections which the opposition Waddani claims were marred by fraud. Irro has warned that the breakaway state may slide into anarchy following the results.

At least eleven people were last week killed after opposition supporters clashed with police in the Waddani stronghold of Burao. Kulmiye candidate, Musa Bihi Abdi and UCID candidate, Faisal Ali Waraabe have both accepted the results.