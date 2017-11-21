20 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland - Waddani's Irro Rejects Presidential Poll Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somaliland Presidential Waddani Party candidate Abdirahman Irro has officially rejected the results of Somaliland presidential results In a statement issued on Monday evening Irro said he had suspended all cooperation with the National Electoral Commission.

The results are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Kulmiye party's Muse Bihii is projected to win the elections which the opposition Waddani claims were marred by fraud. Irro has warned that the breakaway state may slide into anarchy following the results.

At least eleven people were last week killed after opposition supporters clashed with police in the Waddani stronghold of Burao. Kulmiye candidate, Musa Bihi Abdi and UCID candidate, Faisal Ali Waraabe have both accepted the results.

Somalia

Rebel Leader Illegally Extradited to Ethiopia - Report

The controversial extradition of a prominent ONLF rebel leader to Ethiopia was illegal, a report by a Somali… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.