Botswana: Khama Meets AU Chief

Gaborone — African Union deputy chairperson, Mr Thomas Quartey has described Botswana as a shining example of true democracy and visionary leadership in Africa.

Speaking during a courtesy call on President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama yesterday (November 20), Mr Quartey applauded President Khama for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

He said Botswana's impressive performance in respect of the rule of law was one of the success stories of visionary leadership in Africa.

In marked contrast to most African states, he said, Botswana had experienced remarkable growth, moving from being one of the poorest countries in the world to its present classification as a 'middle income country', a move he said was worth celebrating.

The visionary leadership that Botswana prided herself with had contributed immensely to transforming the country's economy from being the poorest in Africa to a stable economy even during difficult times of economic meltdown.

The average citizen of Botswana, he said had thus benefited from this phenomenal economic growth through the provision of social services in the form of health facilities, free education, clean water and other welfare services.

He said the country's educational system was considered to be among the best in Africa as government continued to commit to improving the education sector and availing it to all its citizenry.

Mr Quartey commended Botswana for her political stability, saying the country was a unique case in terms of political stability as it had held free and fair elections every five years since obtaining independence.

The country also has a reputation of clean human rights record, he said.

Further, Mr Quartey applauded President Khama for the proposal of smooth transition of power at the end of his term as the country's head of state.

He said it was disturbing that some of the African heads of state had resorted to clinging on to their presidency or amending the constitution to favour their interests whenever their term in office run out.

He indicated that the smooth transition of power in Botswana was a true testimony that Botswana was indeed a beacon of peace and stability in Africa.

The shift of presidency in some countries, he said, set off a chaotic scramble for power, with constitutional guidelines for succession largely ignored, something he observed had never been a concern for Botswana.

Source: BOPA