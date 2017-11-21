Cameroon: El Hadj Lawan Bako - 'We Will Cover All Seven Divisions of the North West'

interview

Chairman of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

How is the United Democratic Party faring on the field?

The United Democratic Party is doing very well in its grassroots. We know that there are three elections coming up in 2018 that are presidential, municipal and legislative elections. We are well armed for the elections. You know I am the spokesperson of the political parties of the presidential majority that usually support the candidate of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) in presidential elections. As such, the UDP will back the CPDM candidate in the 2018 election but in the legislative and council elections, we will take our responsibilities by putting up candidates to contest with others.

You have just mentioned the elections that are expected in 2018. How is the United Democratic Party preparing for the elections?

In January 2018, we shall tour all sections of the UDP to make sure that our candidates are in place. For all of this year 2017, we have been engaged in sensitising our militants to prepare for the elections. We plan to cover all the seven Divisions of the North West Regions in the upcoming legislative and council elections. We participated in the 2017 National Day activities on May 20 in all the Divisions of the North West Region in a powerful way. This was a concrete test of our strength on the field. In fact, the United Democratic Party is the third political party in the North West Region coming after the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) and the leading opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF).

How do you find the political atmosphere ahead of the 2018 elections?

The political field in the North West Region in particular is a little bid rough because of the current crisis in the North West and South West Regions. Agitators who are canvassing for separation are saying that no elections shall take place in the North West and South West Regions. We believe that between now and next year, the situation must have changed for the better. The situation of killings is not also a good omen. The forces of law and order are there to maintain peace and ought not to be taken as enemies. Both the population and security forces should know that they are not enemies. They have to collaborate for peace to reign in our country Cameroon. We have been preaching peace and collaboration for a better future of our country.

