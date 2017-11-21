21 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Driver Fined $300

By Munyaradzi Doma

An unlicensed Harare man, who had an accident with another man's car which he had taken without his consent, has been slapped with a $300 fine. Appearing before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga last Friday, Tatenda Maunga (27) of Glen Norah pleaded not guilty. However, Mr Wochiwunga convicted him due to overwhelming evidence. He fined him $100 on each count of driving a motor vehicle without owner's consent, driving without a valid driver's licence and

driving without due care and attention. Failure to pay a fine by December 29 will result in him spending 45 days in jail. State led by the prosecutor Miss Sheila Mupindu proved that on August 28, at around 11pm, Tatenda was driving a Toyota IST along Goddard Avenue in Zvishavane and was involved in an accident.

The court heard that he had not been given permission by the owner of the car, Mr Harmony Shoniwa. It was proved that Tatenda also drove the car at a high speed, resulting in him losing control and hitting a tree. The vehicle damaged the right corner lamp and fender.

