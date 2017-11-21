Liberia: Harbel Community College Offers Agriculture Scholarships

Students interested in agriculture science and its related fields of study have been urged to apply for free scholarships at the Harbel Community College in Margibi County.

The president of the college, Syrulwa Somah, said the scholarships are being offered with the intention of encouraging Liberian students to develop the passion for agriculture and its related fields of study.

Dr. Somah expressed the hope that with the benefit of the scholarships, several prospective students will seize the opportunity to receive education and training in mechanized farming and many other agriculture-related courses.

"We hope that many of our students will develop interest in the scholarship scheme that has a lot of benefits. The essence is to train more agriculturists so that we can develop a sustainable food and nutritional environment. The requirement is for a potential student to apply and pass the college's entrance exams, register in an agriculture program with a 2.5 grade point average (GPA) or be able to maintain such a grade," Dr. Somah said.

He added that the college has a limited number of scholarships and therefore urged students to apply in time.

Dr. Somah said, "We created this scholarship to fish out young leaders in agriculture and the food industry to enter the agriculture program and receive a scholarship to support their education. After this phase, we intend to extend the scholarship program to undergraduate and graduate students at the national and international levels."

He said the scholarship is part of the college's strategic plan that embraces a new model for higher education to prepare every student for a career in the job market.

"The plan reflects our commitment to producing graduates who will think critically and analyze to solve problems through effective communication," Somah said.

"We are engaging our students inside and outside the classroom to ensure that they have the opportunities for deeper learning to stimulate their growth and develop their skills."

He said that the school is undergoing growth and transformation with the construction of start-of-the-art science classrooms and labs.

"In order to do an even better job preparing our students, we are constructing a new Sciences Building. The building is a crucial project that supports the college's commitment to meeting our nation's demand for more STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduates. By providing cutting-edge learning spaces and hands-on activities for our students, we are helping to prepare them for the rigors of the real world application of science and research," Dr. Somah added.

