21 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sentence Irks Woman

By Primrose Nyanzero

A Chitungwiza woman allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old man at Chitungwiza Magistrates' Courts yard after she felt discontented with the court's ruling over a case in which the man's son was found guilty of who stealing from her. Sharon Rutunga (27) of Unit D, Seke, attacked Godfrey Karimazondo of Zengeza 4 on his way back home after his son was convicted of theft and sentenced to 30 days imprisonment.

This sentence did not satisfy Rutunga, who went on to demand restitution from the accused's father. Rutunga pleaded not guilty to assault charges when she first appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo in October. The matter was remanded to November 24 for sentencing.

Prosecutor Mr Tatenda Mukatera said that on October 18, Karimazondo attended the trial of his son at Chitungwiza Magistrates' Courts.

His son who was being accused of stealing some sheets from Rutunga and was convicted and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

After the court session, Rutunga followed Karimazondo, who was going home.

She then grabbed Karimazondo by the collar and shoved him back and forth several times, while demanding that he gives her back the sheets which were stolen by his son.

Rutunga was then restrained from attacking Karimazondo by some people within proximity.

He was advised to make a police report, but he chose to ignore the matter and proceeded home.

About 30 minutes after Karimazondo arrived at his home, Rutunga followed him.

She started to shout at him, demanding the stolen property as well as threatening to kill herself if she does not get the items back.

This prompted Karimazondo to make a police report, leading to her arrest.

