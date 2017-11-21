The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said it yet to receive an official communication from the Africa football governing body Confederation of African Football (CAF) concerning the change of Flames match against Morocco which has been shifted to October 2018 from the first slated month of March next year.

According to the information posted on CAF website officials have decided to give a break to all the five African teams which have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup from playing in the 2019 Orange African Cup of Nations qualifiers in order to allow the teams to concertrate their preperations ahead of the World Cup competition.

The five African teams which have booked their place to the World Cup are Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Senegal.

FAM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alfred Gunda confirmed on Monday to Nyasa Times that his office has not received the official message from CAF and that they have learnt about the change after reading from CAF website.

"I can confirm that we don't have any special communication in my emails but its not strange because normally CAF starts by posting information on their website before sending it to the football associations and we are confident that we'll receive it any day from now.

"Currently as FAM we'll be using the communication available on CAF website when doing our planning," said Gunda.

The change has come after Nigeria made a request to CAF asking the body to give them a chance to focus for the World Cup preperations which was considered and accepted by CAF executive committee after a meeting where they also agreed to extend it to all the five qualified African teams.

Malawi is in Group B together with Morocco, Comoros and Cameroon.