Kenya: Swamibapa Turn Tables on Kanbis

Swamibapa turned tables on Kanbis in Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association super league match at Eastleigh Secondary School at the weekend, winning by 49 runs.

But that did not enhance Swamibapa's chances of winning the league as champions Stray Lions, on 266 points, enjoy a healthy lead. Swamibapa, placed third, are on 219 points behind second-placed Kanbis (230).

Lady luck has smiled on the Lions so far as none of their fixture was abandoned. Lions boast a good number of professional players from India, and three national team players in former skipper Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche and Nehemiah Odhiambo. Lions also enjoy the services of Kenya's former left-arm spinner, Hiren Varaiya.

Obuya Academy were promoted to the super league this season but have refused to be whipping boys. They forced a draw against Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

Batting first, Obuya Academy were 162 for 9 and in reply Gymkhana scored 162 all out. Obuya Academy's youngsters are guided by Kenneth Obuya, a former Kenya's opening batsman and wicketkeeper.

Kongonis (110 for 3), who are at the bottom of the points table with 72 points caused an upset when they beat Sir Ali Muslim Club (109 all out) by seven wickets Sir Ali are eighth on the table with 91 points.