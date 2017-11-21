Namibia: Eengodhi Councillor to Prioritise Network Connections

Omuthiya — The newly elected councillor for Eengodhi Protasius Neshuku has set as his first priority to fight for telecommunication connectivity in his constituency, given that the majority of his constituency is totally cut from the rest of the world due to the lack network towers.

Neshuku was speaking after his swearing-in ceremony yesterday at Oshikoto Regional Council. Neshuku, who won an uncontested election, replaces the late veteran councillor Walde Sheyali, who died in August due to a chronic disease.

"I have been closely working with the late Sheyavali for quite a long time now, therefore I am aware of the some of the work he has done and what he intended to do for the community in future. Hence, I will continue to carry on from where he ended," said Neshuku, who has been a Swapo district coordinator since 2005.

"I know the areas of Eengodhi and the challenges our constituency is faced with, hence I would like to inform all the communities that I will serve them with an open-door policy, irrespective whether you are from Eengodi or other areas. I will treat everyone the same," Neshuku pledged.

Ondangwa Magistrate Petrus Pendapala Nangula presided over the swearing-in ceremony.