21 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Eengodhi Councillor to Prioritise Network Connections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — The newly elected councillor for Eengodhi Protasius Neshuku has set as his first priority to fight for telecommunication connectivity in his constituency, given that the majority of his constituency is totally cut from the rest of the world due to the lack network towers.

Neshuku was speaking after his swearing-in ceremony yesterday at Oshikoto Regional Council. Neshuku, who won an uncontested election, replaces the late veteran councillor Walde Sheyali, who died in August due to a chronic disease.

"I have been closely working with the late Sheyavali for quite a long time now, therefore I am aware of the some of the work he has done and what he intended to do for the community in future. Hence, I will continue to carry on from where he ended," said Neshuku, who has been a Swapo district coordinator since 2005.

"I know the areas of Eengodhi and the challenges our constituency is faced with, hence I would like to inform all the communities that I will serve them with an open-door policy, irrespective whether you are from Eengodi or other areas. I will treat everyone the same," Neshuku pledged.

Ondangwa Magistrate Petrus Pendapala Nangula presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Namibia

Fitch Downgrades Country to Junk Status

FITCH Ratings yesterday announced that it had downgraded Namibia to junk status, two weeks after finance minister Calle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.