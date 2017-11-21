Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation

Family looking at the published KCPE examination candidates who performed well (file photo).

The 2017 Standard Eight national exam results are out.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i released the results on Tuesday morning at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in the capital Nairobi.

BEST

Dr Matiangi said no single irregularity was reported in the tests that mark transition from primary to secondary school.

Of the 1,003,556 candidates who wrote the exams, 9,846 scored 400 marks and above out of the possible 500.

The top candidate, from a private school, scored 455 out of 500 marks, an 18-mark improvement from last year’s 437.

Dr Matiang'i said public schools fared well in the exams and produced the second best candidate countrywide.

However, some 2, 360 learners failed to manage 100 marks.

SMS

The CS said all the over 9,000 candidates who managed 400 marks and above would join national secondary schools whether they sat the tests at a private or public exam centre.

“Form One selection will start on December 4, 2017,” Dr Matiang'i said.

Parents and guardians can access the results by sending an SMS with the candidate's index number to the code 22252.

The release came almost a month earlier than previous years after marking was fast-tracked by optical machines.

The 20 new scanning machines, bought by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) at a cost of Sh90 million, replaced 20 old scanners bought more than 17 years ago.



More follows.