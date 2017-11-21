Tanzania Loses One of Its Few Blood Specialists

Dar es Salaam — Muhimbili National Hospital (MHN) has lost one of its four medics specialising in blood diseases--Dr James Rwehabura.

Dr Rwehabura, a holder of Master's of Science in Haematology obtained from a South African university, passed away on Saturday, November 18 after a long illness.

The news of his death comes after reports on social media recently that he had disappeared from home and his family was searching for him. But, he was finally found, MNH's senior Public Relations officer Aminiel Algaesha confirmed to The Citizen.

"He died while at his brother's home in Tanga, but his body is already here at MNH. Last respects will be paid to him today, Monday, November 20, here," Mr Algaesha said.

The President-elect of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), Dr Elisha Osati who previously worked with the deceased, told The Citizen that the association has lost a key member and a mentor who has helped train hematologists in different universities in Tanzania.

"He was known for his expertise in reading and interpreting bone biopsies for haematological malignancies," said Dr Osati in an interview with The Citizen.

There is clearly an enormous unmet need for haematological services outside Dar es Salaam, says a study published in the Europe PubMed Central Journal, in April 2017.

Tanzania is expected to increase the number of haematologists, over the last one decade, from 1 to 18 by the year 2018, says the study titled: Strengthening medical education in haematology and blood transfusion: postgraduate programmes in Tanzania.

Dr Rwehabura leaves a gap in the MNH Haematology Department, not only in carrying out the examinations and interpretations, but also in training future haematologists, said said Dr Stella Frank from MNH.

Haematology and blood transfusion, as a clinical and laboratory discipline, has a far-reaching impact on healthcare, both through direct patient care and provision of laboratory and transfusion services, experts say.

More widely, there is a need for specialist services in haematology to improve maternal and child mortality.

The causes of illness and death due to infectious diseases, such as malaria, HIV/Aids and tuberculosis, can be directly linked to shortfalls in haematology and blood transfusion knowledge and services, studies show.