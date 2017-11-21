Namibia: Gangster-Style 'Executioner' Faces Trial

Windhoek — A year after the execution of Malian national Gamby Maya at dumpsite in Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek, the prosecutor general has decided to prosecute Yemeni national Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh.

The prosecutor general said 39-year-old Al-Hersh should stand trial for murder and appear for trial at the Windhoek regional court in Katutura.

"I confirm that I have received the Prosecutor General's decision and my lawyer has explained it to me," Al-Hersh said while standing in the dock yesterday (Monday).

The police arrested Al-Hersh on 2 August 2016 in Ongwediva while in possession of more than N$70,000 after people discovered Maya's corpse discarded at a dump site in the suburb of Kleine Kuppe.

Police said Maya was discovered with a gunshot between his eyes. Maya was shot in the head while seated in his green Hyundai Elantra 2014 model car. The car was later found abandoned in the Olympia residential area.

Al-Hersh, who had been remanded in custody, appeared before magistrate Venatius Alweendo.

The charges against allege that he gunned down Maya as part of unlawful dealings in money.

Maya allegedly failed to account for US$150,000 (N$2,014,500) of US$500,000 (N$6.8 million), at the prevailing exchange rate, which then resulted in his tragic execution.

The court ordered that a complete transcription of the court proceedings be forwarded to the clerk of the regional court in Katutura, and further warned the accused to make an appearance in court as scheduled.

Al-Hersh has been detained in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility since his arrest in August 2016. The state has opposed his release on bail on the grounds that he could potentially abscond from Namibia before his trial begins since he has no fixed assets in the country.

Al-Hersh is expected to make his first appearance in the Regional Court in Katutura on November 24 for the start of his trial.