Windhoek — Following Saturday's 36-52 defeat against Uruguay in the first of their two Test matches at the Hage Geingob Stadium over the weekend, Namibia rugby fifteen skipper Rohan Kitshoff said they would engage in some self-introspection and bounce back much stronger in the second tie.

The two countries will lock horns again in the second test which is slated for this coming Saturday, November 25, at the Hage Geingob Stadium in the capital.

In Saturday's post-match interview, Kitshoff said they should have done much better but a slow start and a lapse of concentration mid-game was partly to blame for the end result, which saw the national side struggling to find its footing.

"We had a couple of weak moments in the game, and also whenever we lost concentration they (Uruguay) took advantage to score more points.

"But I'm confident we will regroup and fix those small mistakes... If we can fix that I think we definitely have a good chance against them come next week," Kitshoff said, who also represented Namibia at the 2011 World Cup.

The veteran campaigner said they drew many positives from Saturday's defeat, and heading into this weekend's clash they would map the way forward based on that positivity.

The Namibian try scorers were De la Harpe, Rohan Kitshoff, JC Greyling, AJ de Klerk, and Johann Tromp with four conversions and a penalty by Loubser.

Uruguay's try scorers were Sanguinetti (two), Silva (two), Nieto (two), and Carlos Arboleya, while the seven conversions and one penalty came from Favaro.