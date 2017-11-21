21 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Breaks Silence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
President Robert Mugabe, left, has been displaced by his long-time comrade-in-arms, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa says President Mugabe should respect the will of the people expressed through various democratic processes going on in the country.

He said the current impasse was not a matter between the two leaders.

In a statement released this morning, Cde Mnangagwa confirmed that President Mugabe made contact with him but such talks cannot supercede democratic processes underway like the impeachment motion in Parliament.

Zanu-PF has resolved to impeach President in Parliament today.

Cde Mnangagwa said Parliament was the ultimate expression of the will of the people outside an election rendering proposed talks between him and President Mugabe irrelevant.

Cde Mnangagwa who was reinstated as a Zanu-PF Central Committee and declared the party's Presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections said he would return to Zimbabwe "until I am satisfied of my personal security because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired."

Zimbabwe

Ruling Zanu-PF MPs Resolve to Impeach Mugabe

Zanu-PF has resolved to impeach President Mugabe after he failed to resign by midday yesterday as resolved by a special… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.