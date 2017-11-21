Photo: allafrica.com

President Robert Mugabe, left, has been displaced by his long-time comrade-in-arms, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa says President Mugabe should respect the will of the people expressed through various democratic processes going on in the country.

He said the current impasse was not a matter between the two leaders.

In a statement released this morning, Cde Mnangagwa confirmed that President Mugabe made contact with him but such talks cannot supercede democratic processes underway like the impeachment motion in Parliament.

Zanu-PF has resolved to impeach President in Parliament today.

Cde Mnangagwa said Parliament was the ultimate expression of the will of the people outside an election rendering proposed talks between him and President Mugabe irrelevant.

Cde Mnangagwa who was reinstated as a Zanu-PF Central Committee and declared the party's Presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections said he would return to Zimbabwe "until I am satisfied of my personal security because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired."