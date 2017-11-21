21 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Best Hope Lies in Economic Transformation - Schlettwein

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Namibian
Namibian Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein.
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein says Namibia should focus on economic transformation, regional integration, and leveraging of regional and global value chains. He made the observation during a mid-year budget review stakeholder meeting held in Walvis Bay with business leaders on Friday morning.

According to Minister Schlettwein, as a small and open economy, Namibia's best hopes lies in economic transformation and regional integration.

"Timely policy interventions to improve the productive capacity of the economy and diversify economic activities are therefore critical. We need to improve the range of finished goods Namibia can trade within Southern Africa as well as the whole of Africa," the finance minister said.

The breakfast meeting allowed for constructive engagement on measures proposed in the Budget Review and to streamline private sector input as regards the implementation modalities of these economic interventions.

Schlettwein said emerging markets and developing economies lead global growth with an output rate at 4.5 and 4.9 percent for 2017 and 2018, respectively, due to positive growth in China and India.

More on This

He noted that world trade volumes are also projected to improve, while non-fuel commodity prices are projected to taper off in 2018, after a moderate recovery in 2017.

"The sub-Saharan African region also anticipates gradual growth take-off, with the growth rate estimated at about 2.6 percent for this year and 3.5 percent in 2018. For Namibia, the growth outlook for South Africa and Angola is important." South Africa projected economic growth at 0.7 percent in 2017 and 1.1 in 2018, up from 0.3 percent last year, while Angola's growth is projected at about 1.5 percent in 2017 and 1.6 percent in 2018, Schlettwein explained.

These contrasting growth dynamics across economic regions, he said, have definite implications for Namibia, given that the global upswing augurs well for international trade and for Namibia as an exporter of non-mechanised goods, he noted. Schlettwein said the low growth spell in Angola and South Africa placed a squeeze on Namibia, which stems from weak trade and low external demand. According him, Namibia is already contending with the tightening squeeze on potential SACU revenue, which is anticipated to decline by about 10 percentage points next year.

"These dynamics crystallise the challenges of small, open economies such as Namibia in an increasingly integrated and globalised economy. A soft landing for large trading partners often leads to a hard landing for the small economy.

"Therefore, it is necessary that Namibia focuses on economic transformation, regional integration and leveraging of regional and global value chains," he told the meeting.

Namibia

Fitch Downgrades Country to Junk Status

FITCH Ratings yesterday announced that it had downgraded Namibia to junk status, two weeks after finance minister Calle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.