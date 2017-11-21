21 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elderly Couple Killed in Mtwapa, Bodies Dumped in Pit Latrine

By Mohamed Ahmed

The bodies of an elderly couple were found on Monday evening in a pit latrine in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

Mohideen Abdullah, 74, and his wife Rukiya Ghordabaksh, 72, are suspected to have been killed and dumped in the latrine by their farm caretaker.

MISSING

According to Mr Abdullah's niece Fatma Mohideen, the bodies could have been dumped in the latrine on Saturday.

Ms Mohideen said her uncle is a dairy farmer and his customers had reported that he had not delivered milk to them for two days.

Relatives then contacted the caretaker on Monday evening and he told them that Mr Abdullah and his wife had gone out.

RANSACKED

But Ms Mohideen and other relatives decided to go to the house in Mtepeni the same evening.

"The elderly man usually does not go out in the evening and when we decided to come to the house that evening we found the deceased's car abandoned outside the house and the caretaker was nowhere to be seen," she said.

"We conducted a search in the house and found that it had been ransacked and all his electronic items taken."

SUSPECT

Ms Mohideen said police conducted a search at the home and found the bodies.

Kilifi OCPD Alexander Makau said the caretaker, whose whereabouts are unknown, is their main suspect.

"We are now pursuing the caretaker. The motive of the killings is unclear as per now," he said.

The couple had been living in the home with the caretaker only, relatives said.

