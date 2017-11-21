Malawi: Fredokiss Dedicates Ump Best Malawi Music Artist Award to Ghetto Youths

The award winning artist, Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, has dedicated his artist-of-the-year award to all the ghetto youth in the country.

Speaking in an interview at the UMP awards in Lilongwe on Saturday night, Fredokiss said all the youth in the country deserve the award because without them there is no Fredokiss.

"I urge them to continue supporting me as I will be always their mouthpiece. I should thank the Almighty God for giving me this wonderful chance for winning this artist-of -the-year [award] and I feel blessed.

"I thank all my fans for voting for me and I want to dedicate this award to them because without them the ghetto cannot be the ghetto. If this award was food, I could have shared it among all the youth, achina freedo, because we are many. I do take all the ghetto youths as myself," Fredokiss said.

Fredokiss came out with three awards on the day, winning the Best Live Act, Best Rap/ Hip Hop and the artist of the year award.

In his final remarks, Fredokiss urged all the youth to aim high and look forward to their future.

"As youth we have to look forward to our careers and without forgetting God, because with him everything is possible. Let us rock the ghetto to say simple, my journey in 2017 has not been simple, it has been guided by God because of so many ups and downs. All in all I do thank God," Fredokiss added.

In other categories on the night, Song-of-the-Year award was Apse Mtima by Malceba, Album of the year was 'Jesus is my boss' by Gwamba, BFB received producer of the year award, and music video of the year was Gwetsa by Nathan Tunez and Hazel Mak.

Music director of the year award was awarded to Sukez, best new artist was Waxy K, best RnB artist was Kell Kay, best female artist was awarded to Sangie, best group/duo was awarded to Bossaro Music Group, best music band went to Mizu Band while best dance hall/reggae artist was Malinga Mafia and Gwamba grabbed the best gospel artist.