Zimbabwe: Change Is in the Air in, but So Is Uncertainty

Lawmakers from the two biggest parties in Zimbabwe, the ruling Zanu-PF party now led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the Movement for Democratic Change (T) led by opposition figure Morgan Tsvangirai, are set to get Robert Mugabe impeached in proceedings set to begin on Tuesday, amid suggestions that the veteran leader is plotting a comeback. By MAYNARD MANYOWA.

On Sunday, Robert Mugabe's party Zanu-PF demoted him from first secretary and president to an ordinary card-carrying member. The party's central committee, which made the decision, also resolved to symbolically recall Mugabe, in a scenario reminiscent of South Africa's ruling ANC recalling Thabo Mbeki in September 2008.

After the demotion, Zanu-PF gave Mugabe a 24-hour ultimatum to either "resign or be impeached".

Later on Sunday, Mugabe appeared on state television for what was widely expected to be an announcement of his resignation. This did not happen, and instead Mugabe gave an indication that he expected to be presiding over the party's congress in December, which has only added to immense confusion.

Mugabe's deadline expired at noon on Monday and with no sign of a resignation by the statesman, the party's chief whip Lovemore Matuke submitted a motion to the Zimbabwean Parliament to have...

