Mauritius: Soodhun sues Weekly over suitcases controversy

Police landed at La Sentinelle yesterday, 20 November 2017, to question Touria Prayag, Editor in Chief of Weekly, about a screenshot of a footage showing a staff member dragging two suitcases allegedly belonging to then-Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Lands Showkutally Soodhun, across the custom's area at the YU Lounge upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia by private jet back in August 2016.

The screenshot was published in Weekly on 18 January 2017 with the actual footage shown on Menteur Menteur of 1 November last. Following a case filed by Soodhun, police wanted to know how Weekly got hold of the information. Soodhun took exception to the fact that parts of the statement he had made to the police were quoted in Weekly.

Prayag naturally refused to disclose the source and made a statement to the police to that effect.

This case follows another one filed by Soodhun against Prayag after an editorial dated 3 August 2016.