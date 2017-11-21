21 November 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Soodhun sues Weekly over suitcases controversy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Onsiong

Police landed at La Sentinelle yesterday, 20 November 2017, to question Touria Prayag, Editor in Chief of Weekly, about a screenshot of a footage showing a staff member dragging two suitcases allegedly belonging to then-Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Lands Showkutally Soodhun, across the custom's area at the YU Lounge upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia by private jet back in August 2016.

The screenshot was published in Weekly on 18 January 2017 with the actual footage shown on Menteur Menteur of 1 November last. Following a case filed by Soodhun, police wanted to know how Weekly got hold of the information. Soodhun took exception to the fact that parts of the statement he had made to the police were quoted in Weekly.

Prayag naturally refused to disclose the source and made a statement to the police to that effect.

This case follows another one filed by Soodhun against Prayag after an editorial dated 3 August 2016.

Mauritius

Tree Storms to Mauritius Open Ticket

England's Toby Tree fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 at Woodhill Country Club to secure his Mauritius Open ticket… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.