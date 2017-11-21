21 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 15 Confirmed Dead in Adamawa Mosque Suicide Attack

Photo: Premium Times
Adamawa on map.
By Iro Dan Fulani

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has confirmed that 15 people died and 20 injured in Mubi Mosque bomb blast on Tuesday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the packed mosque during the ‎early morning prayer.

Idris Garga, the North East Coordinator of NEMA, confirmed the casualty in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Mubi.

"So far 15 people are killed and about 20 sustained different degrees of injuries in the Mubi Mosque bomb blast," Mr. Garga said.

He said that suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers carried out the attack.

He said the attack targeted Muslims worshipers performing morning prayers.

Also, Haruna Hamman-Furo, Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, ADSEMA, also confirmed that 15 people were killed and several others injured due to the blast.

"As people converged on Massalacin Madina at Anguwan Shuwa to observe Subh (morning prayer), an unknown man rammed himself into the mosque with IEDs , killing many people," a resident of the area had told PREMIUM TIMES.

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have been the most affected states by the Boko Haram insurgency that has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.

