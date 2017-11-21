21 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Obiano

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the people of Anambra State, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, election observers as well as security agencies on the peaceful conduct of the November 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

According to the president, "the processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome, have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits. This is very encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing."

He particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates post-election results, describing it as "heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot which deepens our nation's democracy."

Mr. Buhari urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for coming governorship elections and the main general elections in 2019.

The president, while congratulating Governor Willie Obiano on his re-election, urged him to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate and swayed the overwhelming majority of votes in his favour.

Mr. Buhari assured the governor-elect that the Federal Government is ready to work with him for the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra State but the entire country.

He wished the returning governor a successful new term in office.

