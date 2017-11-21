21 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Nigeria - Give Us Electricity and We'll Build Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Industry in Ariaria market in the city of Aba in south-east Nigeria's Abia State is everywhere, but this could be scaled up if there was a proper electricity supply from the national grid. By OLUSEGUN OBASANJO and GREG MILLS.

"Give us electricity," said Peter Owyia, a cobbler, "I will double my daily production."

His calculation was common among the estimated 50,000 shoe, belt, and bag makers in Ariaria market in the city of Aba in south-east Nigeria's Abia State. With each cobbler producing an average of 50 shoes per day, it's a hive of industrial activity in the most unlikely place. Abia's shoes, boots and sandals are famous throughout Nigeria and, increasingly, as the French labels on some products hint, now in parts of West Africa.

Underfoot it's a sludge of mud, plastic, and goodness only knows what. The road outside is a slippery track, temporarily worsened by a current project to install a parallel concrete drain. Just inside the entrance is a man focused on fixing a large pile of paraffin cookers. To the left are food vendors. To the right is a team of women manually weaving the leather straps for sandals, their hands a blur of twists,...

Africa

U.S. Arrests Former Officials in Africa Bribery Schemes

The bribery scheme was hatched in the halls of the United Nations in New York and spanned several continents. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.