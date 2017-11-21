Africa: Nigeria - Give Us Electricity and We'll Build Africa

analysis

Industry in Ariaria market in the city of Aba in south-east Nigeria's Abia State is everywhere, but this could be scaled up if there was a proper electricity supply from the national grid. By OLUSEGUN OBASANJO and GREG MILLS.

"Give us electricity," said Peter Owyia, a cobbler, "I will double my daily production."

His calculation was common among the estimated 50,000 shoe, belt, and bag makers in Ariaria market in the city of Aba in south-east Nigeria's Abia State. With each cobbler producing an average of 50 shoes per day, it's a hive of industrial activity in the most unlikely place. Abia's shoes, boots and sandals are famous throughout Nigeria and, increasingly, as the French labels on some products hint, now in parts of West Africa.

Underfoot it's a sludge of mud, plastic, and goodness only knows what. The road outside is a slippery track, temporarily worsened by a current project to install a parallel concrete drain. Just inside the entrance is a man focused on fixing a large pile of paraffin cookers. To the left are food vendors. To the right is a team of women manually weaving the leather straps for sandals, their hands a blur of twists,...