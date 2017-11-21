20 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MBAO Coach Blames Pitch for Away Defeat

By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MBAO FC Head Coach Etienne Ndairagije said poor pitch at Majimaji Stadium in Songea partly contributed to his side's 2-1 loss to Majimaji FC over the weekend.

The hosts scored in each half to deny the away team from getting necessary three points as Japhary Mohamed and Marcel Bonaventure netted in 45th and 87th minutes respectively while the consolation goal for the visitors was made possible by Habib Kiyombo in 90th minute through a spot kick.

"We played good football but my boys failed to turn into goals the opportunities they made. Moreover, the pitch was not friendly such that we failed to play our usual football," he said.

Adding, Ndairagile said his charges are expected to return back to Mwanza today to begin preparations for their next encounter against Mwadui FC from Shinyanga.

Furthermore, the former Young Africans player disclosed that his team has no plans to add new players into the squad such that he will sail with the old players he bought before the start of the league.

Mbao are now placed on twelfth position from ten games and have won a single match against Kagera Sugar in their season's opener. Additionally, the Mwanza based side have scored 10 goals and conceded thirteen goals in the process.

