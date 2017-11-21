20 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: We Demand an End to Arbitrary Detentions of Activists Committed to Social Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Congolese youth activists Jean Marie Kalonji and Sylva Mbikayi from the youth movement Quatrieme Voie/II Est Temps (The Fourth Way/ It's Time) in the Democratic Republic of Congo were arrested without reason on Saturday, 18 November by the Congolese Intelligence Agency (ANR in French). Kalonji and Mbikayi represent the silencing of credible voices in the Congo challenging the Kabila regime. By KATE JANSE VAN RENSBURG.

The spirit of Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected prime minister of an independent Congo, has encouraged the Congolese youth to take up the struggle for a self-determined Congo and an independent and unified Africa. Lumumba was a political prisoner under the Belgians before he became prime minister and again when arrested by the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) state-backed forces under Mobutu Sese Seko before his CIA-aided assassination in 1961.

Fire burns bright but it spreads more fiercely when fuelled by strong winds of solidarity. Just like international voices of dissent stood in solidarity with the fighting spirits of the youth of Soweto in 1976, we must stand in solidarity with the resisting youth of the Congo and all political prisoners globally. We must show unequivocal support for the bold flames of resistance rising from...

Congo-Kinshasa

Dangote Opens New Cement Plant in Congo Thursday

Dangote Cement will officially open its 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum capacity cement plant in Congo on Thursday,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.