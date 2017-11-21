Egypt: Anastasiades Praises Level of Cypriot, Egyptian Relations

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday 20/11/2017 that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's historic visit and the convocation of the fifth trilateral summit meeting between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece is a proof of determination to strengthen relations.

"During Monday's talks, we stressed the importance of bilateral relations and cooperation regarding the best interest of our people," Anastasiades said during a joint press conference with Sisi.

"The development rate of bilateral relation is satisfactory in all fields, including energy, economy, defense, health, environment and tourism."

The Cypriot president expressed happiness over the state visit of President Sisi, the first ever by an Egyptian president.

Today's constructive talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi yield inking a memorandum of understanding, to be added to the existing 35 memos in the domains of business, economy and pharmaceuticals," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said.

"We are extremely happy over reaching an agreement to adopt a mechanism to hold annual periodical meeting with the aim of implementing all planned joint activities," Anastasiades added.

"Defense and security cooperation will contribute to joint efforts meant to support regional peace and stability.

The Cypriot president expressed hope to deepen relations between Cairo and Nicosia, pointing out to the agreement reached in this regard.

Egypt is a key partner of the European Union in the spheres of security, fighting terrorism, energy and immigration, President Anastasiades said.

Monday's talks tackled the latest regional developments, Anastasiades said, noting that meeting with Sisi comes at a crucial time for the Middle East.

Speaking about the Lebanese crisis, the Cypriot President voiced hope that Egyptian and French efforts to find a solution to the crisis would be successful.

He, meanwhile, hailed Sisi's efforts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

Speaking about the energy field, President Anastasiades described it as the bedrock of trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, saying that the recent discoveries of large hydrocarbon reserves pose a good opportunity to strengthen relations between Egypt and Cyprus.

"Cooperation between Cyprus, Egypt and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean region is based on the international law, especially the UN resolution on seas law," Anastasiades stressed.

He added that the discoveries of gas reserves can play a crucial role in expanding cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean region with a view to maintaining peace and stability in our region.