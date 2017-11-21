21 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Cypriot President Grants Sisi Order of Makarios III

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday 20/11/2017 granted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi the Order of Makarios III, which is the highest order of merit awarded to presidents in Cyprus.

President Sisi, for his part, granted his Cypriot counterpart the Order of the Nile (Kiladat El Nil), which is Egypt's highest state honor.

This came at the end of a tête-à-tête session of talks held between the two presidents.

Archbishop Makarios III of Cyprus became the nation's first President when Britain granted the island its independence in 1959.

President Sisi voiced happiness over being awarded the Order of Makarios III which is a symbol of Cyprus independence.

Addressing the gathering, Sisi said he was honored to receive such order of merit which draws its value from the history of Cyprus's independence.

He also voiced confidence that such visit would give a strong impetus to relations between the two countries and boost joint coordination in various fields to better serve the interests of the two peoples.

Sisi also noted that such honor is a reflection of dialogue and cultural interaction between the two countries.

He said his talks with the Cypriot president covered all regional issues and means of maintaining stability, peace and development for both countries' peoples.

MENA

Egypt

Sisi Says Egypt Seeks to Build Strategic Partnership With Cyprus

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the distinguished political relations between Egypt and Cyprus constitute a model to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.