Egypt: Cypriot Parliament Holds Special Session to Welcome Sisi

The Cypriot parliament held a special session on Monday 20/11/2017 in the presence of visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades .

The session was held to welcome President Sisi in his first state visit to Cyprus and in appreciation of the role of the Egyptian president in boosting relations between the two countries and achieving security and stability of the region and the Mediterranean.

Addressing the parliament, President Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness on promoting cooperation between the two countries and efforts to settle the Cypriot problem in line with the relevant UN resolutions and international laws.

He thanked Cyprus for supporting the will of the Egyptian people.