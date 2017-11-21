21 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Cypriot Parliament Holds Special Session to Welcome Sisi

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cypriot parliament held a special session on Monday 20/11/2017 in the presence of visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades .

The session was held to welcome President Sisi in his first state visit to Cyprus and in appreciation of the role of the Egyptian president in boosting relations between the two countries and achieving security and stability of the region and the Mediterranean.

Addressing the parliament, President Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness on promoting cooperation between the two countries and efforts to settle the Cypriot problem in line with the relevant UN resolutions and international laws.

He thanked Cyprus for supporting the will of the Egyptian people.

Egypt

Sisi Says Egypt Seeks to Build Strategic Partnership With Cyprus

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the distinguished political relations between Egypt and Cyprus constitute a model to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.