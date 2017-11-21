Egypt: Govt Keen On Accomplishing Roubiki Leather City - PM

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail has stressed the government's keenness on accomplishing the project of Roubiki Leather City and remove all obstacles facing it in order to transfer all tanneries to the city.

The project is being implemented as part of the state's efforts to develop and upgrade the industry sector, Ismail said at a meeting on Monday 20/11/2017 to follow up the progress in carrying out the project.

The meeting took up the transfer of tanneries from Old Cairo to the new industrial city.

About 70 percent of tanneries and workers have been relocated.