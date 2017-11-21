21 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Govt Keen On Accomplishing Roubiki Leather City - PM

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail has stressed the government's keenness on accomplishing the project of Roubiki Leather City and remove all obstacles facing it in order to transfer all tanneries to the city.

The project is being implemented as part of the state's efforts to develop and upgrade the industry sector, Ismail said at a meeting on Monday 20/11/2017 to follow up the progress in carrying out the project.

The meeting took up the transfer of tanneries from Old Cairo to the new industrial city.

About 70 percent of tanneries and workers have been relocated.

Egypt

Sisi Says Egypt Seeks to Build Strategic Partnership With Cyprus

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the distinguished political relations between Egypt and Cyprus constitute a model to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.