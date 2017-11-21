Egypt: Economic Cooperation With Egypt Cornerstone of Relations - Cypriot President

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday 20/11/2017 that economic cooperation with Egypt constitutes a cornerstone for the historical relations between the two countries.

Egypt and Cyprus are bound by political, economic and cultural ties as well as coexistence in the same geographical region, he told an Egyptian-Cypriot business forum.

Their relations are based on mutual respect and joint understanding of the their strategic interests, he stressed.

He said that his talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi focused on boosting cooperation in various fields, especially in the economic domain.

He pointed to a trilateral summit of the leaders of Egypt, Cyprus and Greece slated for Tuesday, which is a proof for the attention paid by the three countries to efforts of laying down peace and security in the Mediterranean region.

Egypt had supported efforts aiming at finding a solution to the Cypriot cause, he said.

He noted that Egypt and Cyprus had signed 38 cooperation agreements covering several fields including tourism, education, prevention of double taxation and health.

Tourism, trade and investment are among the promising fields of cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Cyprus has signed agreements with 60 countries to prevent double taxation and provided investment incentives, he added.

The Cypriot economy achieved a four-percent growth in the past three years, he said.