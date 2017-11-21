Egypt: Sisi Says Egyptian-Cypriot Relations 'Historic'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 20/11/2017 stressed that relations binding Egypt and Cyrus are historic and based on deeply-rooted friendly ties between their leaderships and peoples throughout the history.

He expressed appreciation for the constant Cypriot efforts to support Egypt.

In a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart, Sisi said it is the time for our peoples to maintain such relations through boosting cooperation between both sides in the various fields.

He extended appreciation for the Cypriot stances under President Nicos Anastasiades which has supported the latest developments in Egypt, especially in the economic field.

The talks held with the Cypriot president touched on developing bilateral relations and means to foster economic and cultural ties, Sisi noted.

Participating in inaugurating the first ever Egyptian-Cypriot Business Forum along with Anastasiades reflects the keenness of leaderships in both countries to enhance economic relations, he added.

Sisi highlighted the promising cooperation in the energy field.

Developing such sector can contribute in achieving regional stability and peace, Sisi said, adding that energy discoveries can also help in achieving energy security for the European continent.

He stressed Egypt's support for Cyprus's legitimate rights to making use of its natural resources in its exclusive economic zone in accordance with the international law of the sea.

He cited the developing relations among Egypt, Cyprus and Greece which have witnessed the first regional triangular cooperation mechanism launched with the aim of boosting relations among the three countries in various fields.

Sisi noted that discussions with Anastasiades also tackled the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern. Both countries were found to adopt similar stances toward such issues.

He commended the military cooperation between both countries which included inking the first agreement on bilateral military cooperation in 2015.

Sisi voiced keenness on activating cooperation relations between both countries.