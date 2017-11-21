South Africa: Bulls to Take On Sharks in Polokwane

The Bulls will again travel to Polokwane for a Super Rugby warm-up match in 2018, this time facing the Sharks at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 27 next year.

The Bulls have travelled north with regular intervals since playing a friendly match in the stadium in 2010, with proceeds from the game again going towards tertiary funds for Polokwane learners, an initiative with the Polokwane Municipality that started in that year.

Opponents like the Lions, Cheetahs and Stormers have travelled to this venue in the past and the match against the Sharks will be the first glimpse of the Durbanites for rugby fans in the region.

Bulls CEO Barend van Graan said the trip to Polokwane is a huge hit amongst players and fans alike.

"The feedback we got from the players over the last couple of years was great and they all love playing in the stadium and interacting with the fans," he said.

"The cause is also one that the team is very keen about, and will be looking forward to assisting again. From a coaching perspective, this will give our head coach, John Mitchell, some very valuable game time for this squad against quality opposition, and this match will be vital in our preparations as the 2018 Super Rugby competition draws closer."

Source: Sport24