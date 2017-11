After announcing his retirement for the year 2018, the Chelsea legend has unveiled his future plans.

Drogba, in collaboration with his little brother Jordan, plan to launch a new line of luxury shoes.

The information was disclosed by the former captain of the Elephants on his Instagram account. Called "JAD" the shoe brand for men are already available exclusively at Selfridges and on the official website of the brand.

Translated from French by Michael Tantoh