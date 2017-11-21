Angola: Visa Waiver Agreement Between Mozambique and Angola

Maputo — The Mozambican and Angolan Interior Ministers, Jaime Monteiro and Angela da Veiga Tavares, on Friday signed an agreement in Luanda suppressing entry visas for citizens of the two countries for visits of up to 30 days.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has long urged its members to sign visa waiver agreements to ease the movement of citizens between the member states, but Angola has dragged its feet. Mozambique already has visa waiver agreements with most other SADC members, including South Africa, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Mauritius.

Mozambique and Angola had already suppressed entry visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports, but this measure covered only a tiny minority of citizens. The extension of the visa waiver to ordinary passports must now be formally approved by the governments of the two countries.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”, the two ministers said the visa waiver will bring the two countries and peoples closer together, will boost trade between Mozambique and Angola and will increase tourism.

“The agreement will be implemented within the shortest period of time possible”, declared Monteiro, while Veiga Tavares said it “satisfies the aspirations of Angolans and Mozambicans”.

Monteiro began a working visit to Angola last Wednesday, in order to strengthen cooperation in the sphere of public security. An agreement on security was signed between the two countries in 2003, supplemented by a protocol on police cooperation in 2008.