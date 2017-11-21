21 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman's Body Found After Crocodile Dragged Her Into River

Photo: Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons
(file photo).

The body of a 52-year-old woman who was dragged into a river by a crocodile outside Thohoyandou over the weekend has been found, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

Her body was recovered by the police search and rescue unit on Monday afternoon.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the woman and a local church member were collecting water at the Mutshindudi River in Limpopo on Sunday morning when the incident occurred.

"The crocodile grabbed the woman and disappeared with her under the water. The other woman ran for her life and notified the community, who alerted the police," Ngoepe said.

Investigations were continuing.

Source: News24

South Africa

