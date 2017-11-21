20 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government to Construct Five Secondary Schools in Machinga

By Patrick Ndawala

Machinga — Government is set to construct five secondary schools in Machinga before the opening of next school calendar year in September 2018.

This was disclosed by the Education Division Manager for the Eastern Region, Gregory Alufandika, to Malawi News Agency (MANA) last week on the sidelines of a workshop in Balaka District.

"I can assure you that before the next school calendar begins in September 2018, these schools will be operational," he said.

He said the five schools will be constructed at Kayuni, Mkotamwa, Matanda, Nayuchi and Mwalazi.

He also said Liwonde Community Day Secondary School will soon turn into a fully fledged boarding secondary school as government is currently constructing hostels at the school.

Alufandika, who did not reveal the total cost for the five secondary schools, said building of the five schools is to reduce the distance learners walk when accessing secondary education.

"We are constructing these schools because we want to improve the education levels of Machinga by reducing the distance learners walk whenever they are accessing education," he said.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Kawinga commended the move, saying it is worrisome that only Machinga has a few secondary schools despite having a large population.

"We are not happy that we only have few schools yet the district is large with a lot of people," he said.

He further observed that illiteracy level in the district is very high, partly because schools are not within people's reach and that most students, especially girls, resort to dropping out.

Lastly, the Yao Paramount Chief further urged parents and community leaders to play an active role in supporting education of their children especially, the girl child.

