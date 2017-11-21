21 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Arrested Over Music Video Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have arrested two of the five suspects allegedly involved in a robbery that took place during the production of a music video at Elisenheim on the outskirts of Windhoek last Friday.

The Namibian yesterday reported that five people were robbed of equipment and items worth N$500 000 while recording a video for a South African musician, including Namibian blues artist Riaan Smit, who was severely injured during the robbery.

Police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said the two suspects were arrested yesterday afternoon at around14h00 at Okuryangava after an intelligence-led investigation.

"One of the suspects was found in possession of a wallet of one of the victim's. All stolen items were also recovered. The suspects are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (tomorrow)," said Shikwambi.

Meanwhile, police yesterday arrested a 46-year-old man who was found dealing in 11 458 Mandrax tablets with a street value of N$1 374 969.

Shikwambi said the arrest was made after a police search at the Trans-Kalahari border post.

"The suspect was coming from Johannesburg through Botswana on a cargo truck. He is expected to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court soon", she added.

Namibia

Fitch Downgrades Country to Junk Status

FITCH Ratings yesterday announced that it had downgraded Namibia to junk status, two weeks after finance minister Calle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.