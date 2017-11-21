Namibia: Two Arrested Over Music Video Robbery

Police have arrested two of the five suspects allegedly involved in a robbery that took place during the production of a music video at Elisenheim on the outskirts of Windhoek last Friday.

The Namibian yesterday reported that five people were robbed of equipment and items worth N$500 000 while recording a video for a South African musician, including Namibian blues artist Riaan Smit, who was severely injured during the robbery.

Police chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi yesterday said the two suspects were arrested yesterday afternoon at around14h00 at Okuryangava after an intelligence-led investigation.

"One of the suspects was found in possession of a wallet of one of the victim's. All stolen items were also recovered. The suspects are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (tomorrow)," said Shikwambi.

Meanwhile, police yesterday arrested a 46-year-old man who was found dealing in 11 458 Mandrax tablets with a street value of N$1 374 969.

Shikwambi said the arrest was made after a police search at the Trans-Kalahari border post.

"The suspect was coming from Johannesburg through Botswana on a cargo truck. He is expected to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court soon", she added.