Ethiopia: Ministry Setting Up Modern Animal Husbandry System

Photo: Melese Awoke/WFP

The most severe drought in decades has struck parts of Ethiopia, exacerbated by a particularly strong El Niño effect.

The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries said it has been aggressively working to establish modern animal raring system with a view to making citizens more beneficiary and realizing the country's goal to be best animal product supplier from Africa by 2025.

Opening the 1st Livestock and Fisheries recently, Minister Professor Fekadu Beyene said: "Currently nation's livestock and fisheries resources have been contributing a significant portion to the economy, but compared to its potential much remains to be done to benefit sector actors and the country by large."

Cognizant of its huge potential resources , during GTP II, the government has planned to aggressively engaged to ease challenges facing the sector by carrying out various capacity building activities supported by researches and trainings, producing animal fodder both in quality and quantity, carrying out proper feeding and development management, providing health services and productive species selections and distributions among other related activities.

Besides, the government has also targeted to modernize the sector through utilizing latest technology, improving animal productivity, preventing and controlling animal diseases so as to provide communities balanced diet among others, he pointed out.

The minister also said that the week was organized aimed at evaluating and promoting the nation's livestock and fisheries resources. "It will boost contributions to the nation's economic development. It has a great importance to create awareness and establish common ground to sector's actors and stakeholders."

State Minister Dr. Misrak Mekonnen for her part said that the country has huge livestock resources animal, but the country is not utilizing its huge potential. And yet its agricultural practice depends on animals.

Among 15 dangerous transbundary animal diseases globally, eight of them are found in our country. Besides, among 72 animal diseases 20 of them are found in Ethiopia. Hence, to prevent and control those diseases ,the government would aggressively work jointly with neighboring countries, she noted.

According to Central Statics Agency (CSA) 2016 Report, Ethiopia has over 57 million cattle, over 28 million sheep,28 million goats, about 10 million pack animals, over one million camels and over 60 million hens. Besides, about six million behaves and over 51,000 tons of fish production capacity per year.