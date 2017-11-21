Malawi: BCC Engages Private Sector in Provision of Wash Services

Blantyre — Blantyre City council (BCC) says it has put in place policies aimed at enabling the private sector to complement government efforts in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of the Mayor of Blantyre City during the commemoration of World Toilet Day at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground, Namalimwe Ward Councilor, Gertrude Chirambo, said BCC in partnership with WASTE Malawi and Active Youth Initiative for Social Enhancement (AYISE) are implementing a sanitation project with financial support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

She added that the objectives of the project are to manage market and other public toilets, develop pit latrines and treat feacal sludge among other functions.

Under the project, 28 public toilets have been constructed and renovated around Blantyre.

"The ultimate target is100 public toilets but with the current funding, the project intends to see to it that 40 toilets are fully functional," she said.

She said the toilets will be managed by private entrepreneurs who have entered into an agreement with BCC and this has been done to ensure the toilets are always fully functional.

"As a council, through our campaign of 'Keep Blantyre City Clean and Green' we are striving to ensure that residents live in a healthy environment," said Chirambo.

The World Toilet Day event was patronized by numerous government and non-governmental organizations including several primary schools.

This year's event was commemorated under the theme; "Where does our poo go."

World Toilet Day was put in place by the United Nations and is commemorated on November 19 globally to raise awareness about global sanitation.