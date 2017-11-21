Malawi: NSO Ready for 2018 Electronic Census

Zomba — The National Statistical Office (NSO) says it is ready for the first ever 2018 Electronic National Population and Housing Census (PHC) pegged at K21 billion.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Statistics, Mercy Kanyuka, on Saturday in Zomba during this year's African Statistics Day celebrations which held under the theme 'Better Lives with better economic statistics.'

"We have done the mapping exercise for the 2018 Malawi PHC which included procurement of heavy mapping machines, capacity building of staff and engagement of a Kenyan based consultancy firm- Regional Centre for Mapping Development Resources which helped to re-demarcate the country into manageable enumeration areas," she said.

Kanyuka said the 2018 PHC will be different from previous exercises because enumerators will use tablets for data collecting to improve data processing.

"This is a migration from paper work to electronic data collection," the head of National Statistical Office said adding that Geographical Information System and satellite imagery are some of the processes associated with the 2018 census.

NSO has already pre-tested the developed questionnaire through a pilot exercise which took place in 10 districts around the country.

Taking his turn, Deputy Mayor for Zomba City, Councilor Davie Maunde, called on the media in the country to publicise the 2018 PHC, saying the exercise is an important national activity that calls for popular participation.

He further underscored importance of the media in sensitizing people so that they should be able to differentiate the PHC from the recent National Registration exercise.

The African Statistics Day is celebrated every year since 1993 to promote the role of statistics in formulating social and economic development policies.

NSO was established in 1963 and is mandated by the Statistics Act to collect, analyze, publish and disseminate official statistics for evidence- based policy formulation, decision making and monitoring and evaluation of development programmes.